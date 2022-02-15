Company: Hostess Brands

Website: www.hostesscakes.com

Date Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Hostess Brands is expanding its lineup with the rollout of its new caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes in two decadent flavors: Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Each hearty doughnut contains slightly less caffeine (50-70 milligrams) than one cup of coffee.

“For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC.

Three times bigger than the original Hostess Donettes mini donuts, Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed. The Chocolate Mocha variety combines the decadent flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the Caramel Macchiato variety combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors that perfectly blend for a smooth and rich taste. Both varieties come in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

The new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are rolling out in February 2022 at convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.