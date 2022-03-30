SNAC International President and CEO Elizabeth Avery has announced the election of new board officers and directors.

“SNAC and the entire snacking sector will benefit greatly from the leadership these talented individuals provide,” said Ms. Avery. “They will work hand in glove with Christine Cochran, our new president and CEO, to advance the snacking industry by fulfilling SNAC’s vision of connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity.”

The new 2022-2023 SNAC officers are:

Chairman: Mike Harper, chief financial officer and VP, finance, Rudolph Foods

1st vice chair: Greg Pearson, CEO, Pretzels Inc./The Hershey Company

2nd vice chair: Justin Spannuth, VP & COO, Unique Snacks

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, general counsel, PepsiCo Foods N.A.

Past Chair: Fritz Kohmann, CFO, Shearer’s Foods

Past Chair: Dan Sifer, SVP, supply chain/contract manufacturing, Herr Foods

Associate Executive Council President: Lisa Stern, senior VP, sales & marketing, LifeSpice

The new 2022-2023 SNAC directors are:

Mike Cantore, vice president, sales, Carolina Ingredients

Joan Cetera, VP, communications, PepsiCo Foods N.A.

Mark Costello, VP, sales & marketing, Better Made Snacks

Spencer Fivelson, VP & general manager, Snacks, Conagra Brands

Clifton Hilario, COO and CFO, Hippeas

Cindy Kuester, VP, sales, Snak King

Dan Morgan, CEO, G&S Foods

Milton Mattus, CEO, Wise Snacks

Ryo Tsutsumi, CEO, Calbee America

SNAC’s new president and CEO, Christine Cochran, was also elected as an ex-officio member of the SNAC board, in accordance with the organization’s by-laws. She begins her new roles immediately.

“We look forward to working with SNAC’s new chairman, Mike Harper, and the entire leadership in the coming year to continue providing benefits to members across our three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking,” said Ms. Cochran. “The incoming class of officers and directors represents a diverse cross section of our category and is well-positioned to ensure our member companies receive maximum value from their membership.”

The election took place at the Annual Business Member meeting, held in conjunction with SNX, the association’s inaugural education and collaboration forum, taking place March 27–29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.



