Company: Kodiak Cakes

Website: www.kodiakcakes.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Kodiak Cakes has just unveiled its newest product line: Thin and Crispy Cookies. Crafted with whole grains and packed with protein, these savory new cookies come in a variety of flavors to chews from, including chocolate chip, chocolate chip walnut, and oatmeal raisin.

The cookies are crafted with whole grains and protein so you can indulge in every crispy bite and still get the nutrients you need to conquer your day! The semisweet chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness, and the walnuts add the perfect crunch. These are perfect for school lunches, an afternoon snack at your desk, or for a dessert you can feel good about.

The cookies are made with 100% whole grains, and have 5g protein per serving. They are made with Non-GMO ingredients (no artificial flavor or additives) and are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants. Kroger and Stop & Shop will initially carry the cookies.