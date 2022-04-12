Company: INX International

Website: www.inxinternational.com

Technology Snapshot: INX International Ink Co. has launched the first two products of INXShield, a new line of functional coatings designed for packaging applications. Developed over a two year time period, INXShield is formulated with BioCote antimicrobial technology that protects the coating by inhibiting the growth of odor and staining microbes on its surface. INXShield is validated and quality control tested on a regular basis by an independent testing facility using the ISO 22196:2011 test method.

INXShield UVF and INXShield GS Slip coatings represent a continuing process of delivering new methods to help brand owners and package converters improve their packaging results, says Shane Bertsch, vice president of strategic planning & innovation at INX.

“INXShield gives brand owners the opportunity to add another layer of coating protection to their package,” affirmed Bertsch. “With over 25 years of success in the antimicrobial field, the BioCote brand is universally recognized as the standard for quality, experience and credibility. We are pleased with the test results and knowing the treated coatings are protected from odor and staining caused by microbes.”

BioCote technology is formulated into the products to inhibit the growth of microorganisms. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. But INXShield coatings do support existing cleaning practices to remain fresh and clean while exhibiting improved durability.

INXShield UV Flexo Coating is suitable for application over dry water-based and cured UV inks. It provides a uniform layer with excellent gloss, slip and general resistance properties. The low viscosity levels provide rapid flow and leveling on higher speed presses, with minimal dwell time for systems with anilox coaters.

INXShield GS Slip Coating is a premium, solvent-based gravure coating for use on shrinkable film labels. The overprint varnish is formulated for shrinkable printing, including OPS, PETG, and PVC. OPV is recommended when a lower COF (high slippage) or additional resistance is needed. Benefits include exceptional film adhesion, excellent heat resistance, good clarity, and high resistance to blocking, scratches, and scuffing.

Contact your INX representative or visit inxshield.com for more info.