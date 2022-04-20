Company: Cali'flour Foods

Website: www.califlourfoods.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:$39.95 (30-pack)

Product Snapshot: Cali'flour Foods is launching two new tortilla/flatbread flavors just in time to plan a fiesta: Chili Lime & Taco!

These new tortillas will also be available in a bundle just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Made with mozzarella, egg whites, spices, and whole cauliflower, these flatbreads can provide bases for a gluten- and grain-free wrap, taco, or quesadilla.

The tortillas have 1g of net carbs, and are available in 5-inch flatbreads. They are also keto-friendly. Each package includes 15 Taco and 15 Chili Lime tortilla/flatbreads.



