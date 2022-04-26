Company: ReGrained

Website: www.regrained.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: ReGrained recently launched four new baking mixes, including Brownie Mix, Pizza Crust Mix, Banana Bread Mix, and Carrot Cake Mix.

Its culinary team crafted the world's first baking mixes powered by SuperGrain+, available for $5.99 each. Each mix showcases some of the company's favorite recipes, previously only available to its partner businesses.

Its Brownie Mix includes 3g of fiber due to SuperGrain+, and its Pizza Crust Mix includes 6g of fiber. Each Pizza Crust Mix pouch makes two pizzas. The Carrot Cake Mix includes 2g of fiber.











