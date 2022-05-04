Company: Conagra Brands, Inc.

Website: www.duncanhines.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19

Product Snapshot: Duncan Hines believes that birthdays are special and everyone should have the opportunity to celebrate. That's why the creators of cake mixes and frostings are partnering with The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that has helped kids experiencing homelessness celebrate birthdays for over a decade. In honor of the partnership, Duncan Hines is debuting a festive new JOYfetti Cake Mix arriving in stores this June.

"Birthdays are a time to celebrate, and we want to make sure everyone has a memorable day," said Audrey Ingersoll, VP/GM, sweet treats, Conagra Brands. "We love The Birthday Party Project's mission of helping those in need throw a party, and Duncan Hines is proud to be a partner of this wonderful initiative."

Each year 2.5 million children experience homelessness and might miss out on a birthday celebration. Through the efforts of The Birthday Party Project, 25,000 kids have had birthday celebrations. Annual monetary and product donations from Duncan Hines will help even more kids celebrate their birthdays in the years to come.

"We're thrilled to partner with Duncan Hines!" said Paige Chenault, The Birthday Party Project's chief birthday enthusiast. "A great birthday deserves a great cake, and we're grateful for the ways Duncan Hines will help us continue our mission of spreading joy to kids experiencing homelessness and helping them feel seen, known and celebrated."

The new JOYfetti cake mix is a confetti cake with a contemporary, and playful look. Inside the brightly colored box, you'll find a cake mix perfect for birthday festivities or any occasion worth celebrating. Additionally, people can learn more about the Duncan Hines partnership with The Birthday Party Project through information provided on the back of the box.

The new Duncan Hines JOYfetti cake mix will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and eCommerce outlets beginning in June, with a suggested retail price of $2.19. For more information on the Duncan Hines full collection of baking mixes, frostings, pie fillings, and more, visit www.duncanhines.com. To learn more about The Birthday Party Project and how you can support their mission, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org.