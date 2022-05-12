Company: Oregon Fruit Products

Website: www.oregonfruit.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Oregon Fruit Products LLC, manufacturer of premium fruit purees, today announced a line of certified organic products for the food and beverage manufacturing markets. The new line aims to help manufacturers meet growing consumer demand for organic products across all areas of food and beverage, including kombucha and other ready-to-drink beverages, baked goods, yogurts, and more .

The organic line of products consists of the following aseptically processed fruit purees:

Organic Red Raspberry Puree – Seedless

Organic Sweet Cherry Puree

Organic Blueberry Puree – Seedless

Organic Strawberry Puree – Seedless

Like all Oregon Fruit Purees, the organics are 100% fruit, with no added sugar, preservatives, or additives. Because Oregon Fruit Products’ purees are made with the highest quality fruit and processed into aseptic packaging, manufacturers are finding it a convenient, high quality and more consistent alterative sweeteners or concentrates.

“We know organic is a growing trend and our customers are seeking all-natural, organic ingredients to meet their customers’ sustainability concerns,” said Chris Hodge, director of sales at Oregon Fruit Products. “We believe our certified organic line will inspire natural product makers to include real fruit in their innovations.”

Recent trends at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West held March 8–12 in Anaheim centered on organic and functional ingredients for beverage and food production. At the show, Amanda Hartt, Market Research Manager at New Hope Network was quoted as saying, “Various attributes are driving growth in organic foods and beverages” and noted organic has become a baseline or standard for natural products.

Single strength fruit puree does not need to be labeled as "added sugar" per the FDA, which means cleaner labels for production and manufacturing teams. To learn more about added sugar and how Oregon Fruit Products is an alternative ingredient to sweeteners, a webinar has been created in partnership with the Global Food Forum. Access this free resource here.

The product is kosher, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, and wheat) in the products or processing areas.