Company: Kodiak Cakes

Website: www.kodiakcakes.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.76

Product Snapshot: Kodiak’s latest launch, Kodiak CUBS, is making it easier for parents to fuel their little ones with a healthy breakfast. The Kodiak CUBS Line features protein-packed waffles and instant oatmeal, specifically designed to keep kids full for daily adventures.

Both Kodiak Cubs Oatmeal and Waffles deliver 8g of protein per serving and are made with 100% whole grains. Say goodbye to sugary alternatives and stock your freezer and pantry with these kid (and parent)-approved breakfast options.

Kodiak CUBS kid-friendly instant oatmeal is crafted with whole grains and protein, helping little ones get important nutrients at the start of their day. The oatmeal’s come in three flavors: maple brown sugar, s’mores, and birthday cake. CUBS oatmeal is perfect breakfast staple for before school or camp, and retails for $5.76. It is currently available at Walmart and Acme stores.

Kodiak CUBS Adventure Waffles are perfect for kids ready to take on the day. These waffles are crafted with whole grains and protein, providing long-lasting energy. These waffle minis are the better-for-you alternative to your typical frozen waffles, and can be found at Target, Publix, and Wegmans.

The new oatmeal and waffle flavors all retail for $5.76.

