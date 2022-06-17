EUROGERM is strengthening its presence in North America with the creation of EUROGERM KB LLC, a merger of EUROGERM USA and KB INGREDIENTS, a specialist in the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food ingredients.

With the merger, the EUROGERM group is acquiring strategic assets for its development in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The complementary assets and combined expertise between the two companies, specializing in bakery ingredients, will make it possible to support current and future North American customers with optimal efficiency and responsiveness.

Located in New Jersey, with direct access to the East Coast, KB INGREDIENTS production and packaging plant will increase EUROGERM's production and distribution capacities in North America. EUROGERM USA, for its part, will provide access to the group's various elements of expertise: CSR, R&D, global sourcing, training, regulatory compliance, sensory evaluation.

The creation of EUROGERM KB LLC offers customers and vendors in the North American market the opportunity to work with an innovative and agile partner while benefiting from the support of an international group. The pooling of resources and particularly the supply of raw materials will generate strong purchasing synergies, a major advantage during this period of inflation.

"We are very pleased with this merger between our two companies. EUROGERM KB LLC will allow us to strengthen the proximity with our customers, to develop and offer new expertise, particularly in the field of pastry," said Jean-François HONORÉ, president of the EUROGERM Group, Ben KANSAKAR, CEO of EUROGERM USA, and Brad KEATING, founder and CEO of KB INGREDIENTS.



