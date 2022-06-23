Munk Pack has announced the closing of a $5M round of financing. The funding will be used to support distribution growth, expansion of the team, and continued innovation in the bar category.

Munk Pack was born when husband-wife duo Tobias and Michelle Glienke had a difficult time finding nutritious low-sugar snacks. Creators of the original Keto Granola Bar and Keto Nut & Seed Bar, Munk Pack has found its sweet spot making snack bars that deliver on premium nutrition (low-sugar, low net carb, and plant-based). Retail sales of the Keto Granola Bar and Keto Nut & Seed Bar product lines have grown rapidly, leading both the Granola Bar and Wellness Bar categories by distribution growth and velocities. Across its key retailers, Munk Pack’s top SKUs consistently rank in the top 10-20% by $/TDP of natural bars.

“We are pleased to see our products resonating with such a broad consumer base, and we believe that our simultaneous distribution and velocity increases attest to that,” says Tobias Glienke.

The investment is a resounding endorsement of Munk Pack as an emerging leader in the bar space, with products available nationwide in over 11,000 doors across the natural and conventional grocery channels, as well as e-commerce. Next on the horizon for Munk Pack is its second expansion with Walmart, growing its granola bars and nut & seed bars from 10,793 points of distribution to 19,080 points of distribution, in up to 4,427 Walmart stores nationwide this summer.

While the brand is bringing on additional capital to support its growth, Munk Pack remains committed to building its business on a commercially sound footing, as it has done to date. The brand plans to focus its positioning on great tasting, low sugar, and low net carb plant-based nutrition.

Munk Pack utilizes ingredients such as the natural sweetener allulose. Each Munk Pack bar has 1g of sugar or less, 2-4g of net carbohydrates, and no sugar alcohols or artificial flavors.

