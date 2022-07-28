Company: Mindright

Website: getmindright.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Mindright has unveiled its latest innovation: first-of-its-kind Popped Chips infused with brain-boosting nootropic ingredients. The chips are available in three flavors: Chili Lime, Cinnamon Churro, and Turmeric Ranch.

Mindright’s Popped Chips feature the brand’s signature brain boosting superfood blend which includes Lion’s Mane, Ginseng, L-Theanine, vitamins B6, and B12 to support mood, energy and focus, paired with the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich benefits of Cassava flour. Formulated strategically with some of today’s top food scientists, Mindright has created a scientifically backed snack and a tangible wellness solution through functional nutrition.

Mindright’s ingredients echo the brand’s mission of strengthening mindset and mental well-being through healthy snacking via clean ingredients. The brand’s new Popped Chips are made with 100% avocado oil instead of traditional oils like canola or soybean, which are used in 99% of shelf life products.

“Have you ever looked at the ingredients of your chip bags? We looked, we listened, and we made snacking better with the launch of our latest innovation—Popped Chips—a first-of-its-kind snack that infuses nootropics and superfoods into tasty chips,” said Chris “Bernie” Bernard, Mindright’s co-founder and chief mood officer. “We took out the bad and infused the good so that our customers can have peace of mind knowing they are feeding their brains with healthy, delicious ingredients scientifically known to support your mood, energy, and focus.”

In addition to its clean ingredient portfolio, Mindright’s new Popped Chips are also vegan, low in sugar, and free of dairy, gluten, grain, preservatives, artificial colors, dyes, and flavorings.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding Mindright’s product offerings and can’t wait for people to get their hands on these chips,” said Rob Dyrek, Mindright’s co-funder. “With this launch, we are continuing to hone in on the Mindright mission of making products that combine high-quality nutrition and brain health through innovating better-for-you snacks, and our new Popped Chips are no exception.”

Mindright’s Popped Chips are available for $4.99 per bag on Amazon as well as at getmindright.com.