Trader Joe's has issued a recall of its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles (SKU #94075, Best By Date 02/03/2023) due to the potential presence of foreign material—in particular, hard plastic pieces.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale.

If you purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, do not eat them. Trader Joe's is urging customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time, or send the company an email.



