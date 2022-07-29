Consumers seeking to experiment with new flavors and cuisines are turning to international flavors that satisfy their appetite for adventure. Globally influenced dishes are driving menu and retail innovation as consumers embrace culinary exploration, transportive flavors, and new food experiences.

The larger trend toward international cuisine is driven by the increasingly adventurous tastes of Gen-Z and Millennials along with the broadening demand for evoking adventure through food. Flavorchem revealed some of top trends influencing global cuisine that inspired the launch of its latest collection.

Taste Exploration: According to Innova Market Insights, 75% of global consumers want to discover new flavors as brands experiment with culturally inspired flavors to create authentic taste experiences. Brands that focus on pairing emerging, yet less common, flavors and ingredients with familiar flavors are in great shape to make taste trial more approachable.

Regional Diversity: Global cuisines represent a vast assortment of cultural flavors and influences as regional variations continue to be spotlighted in innovative new food and drink launches. On-trend tastes from Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe were on full display at this year's IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo, held in Chicago.

Turn Up the Heat: Three-quarters of surveyed U.S. consumers enjoy hot and spicy foods to some degree as brands are bringing the heat with an emergence of international chili varieties that meet consumer demand for fiery food.

At-Home Discovery: 65% of U.S. consumers say prepared meals are a great way to try new flavors from around the world as many seek out internationally inspired dishes to elevate the home-centric eating occasion.

In response to the growing popularity of global flavors and ingredients, Flavorchem developed “Global Flavor Fest,” an exclusive collection of six signature seasonings inspired by cuisines from around the world. The collection features flavors Mexican Elote, Classic Guacamole, Korean Gochujang, Sichuan Style Kung Pao, Mild Indian Curry, and Madras Hot Curry.

Global Flavor Fest’s signature seasonings can be optimized for most any food application. All flavors in the collection are Kosher, Non-GMO, and can be labeled as “natural” on an ingredient statement.