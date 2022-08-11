Company: Reading Bakery Systems

Website: readingthermal.com

Equipment Snapshot: Reading Thermal, a brand of measurement data logging systems by Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), has announced the release of a new SCORPION 2 Digital Air Velocity Sensor Array that offers improved accuracy, expanded temperature performance, and extended battery life.

The Digital Air Velocity Sensor Array delivers a precise picture of airflow patterns inside an oven, dryer, or cooling tunnel, from side-to-side and end-to-end. The many improvements made further enable snack manufacturers with an accurate, repeatable, and consistent means to monitor and maintain product quality from any oven system.

“Our new Digital Air Velocity Sensor sets the industry benchmark for accuracy, consistency and repeatability. Using the latest digital technology means better response times, higher accuracy, wider operating conditions, and extended battery life - giving bakers the best equipment for maximizing oven performance.” said Andrew Rosenthal, general manager, Reading Thermal.

This next-generation Digital Air Velocity Sensor Array uses the latest thin-film platinum RTD chips, not manually-wound wire anemometers, which minimizes sensor-to-sensor variation while maximizing repeatability and consistency. These new, smaller chips are lighter than previous elements resulting in a 37% improvement in response times. The redesigned circuitry also improves battery life by as much as 91% when connected collecting data with a 1.2m Air Velocity Array.

The new Digital Air Velocity Sensor maintains its accuracy from ambient through a hot oven making it more convenient to profile your process. Dedicated 24-bit A-D converters eliminate the inaccuracies of analog conversion and proprietary Smart Temperature Compensation self- adjusts for varying process temperatures. Together, these improvements lead to a 36% increase in accuracy at 300ºF versus other air velocity sensors.

The new Digital Air Velocity Sensor Array will be on display at IBIE 2022 in RBS booth #3425 and is available for testing at the RBS Science & Innovation Center.

or call (610) 693-5816.