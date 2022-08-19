Icon Foods, an ingredient supplier with more than two decades of supporting the worldwide growth of clean-label food and beverage production, has filled two key roles. Ian McGuinness has joined Icon as director of operations, and Angela Squire is the company’s new marketing manager.

McGuinness most recently was food safety and quality assurance manager at Yoshida Foods International and has held leadership positions at GVB Biopharma and Portland Bottling Co. He will continue Icon’s ongoing efforts to strengthen stability within its global supply chain. The company continues to be proactive and expand its vast network of global suppliers, balancing those efforts against issues such as the war in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty about grain availability, as well as an ongoing tariff situation with China, says Icon CEO Thom King.

A formally trained chef and wine professional, Squire comes to Icon with significant sales, communications and social media experience. She has worked on the sales side of the service industry, focusing on implementing new marketing strategies that increased brand representation. At Icon, Squire will design new print and digital resources that support food developers.

“We are pleased to welcome Ian and Angela to our team. Their commitment to continuous improvement and experience in the food and beverage industry will benefit Icon and our customers,” King says. “Ian will be instrumental as we continue working to ensure a steady, unbroken supply of the high-quality raw ingredients Icon uses in our natural sweeteners. Additionally, Angela’s results-oriented work ethic and strong communication skills will support Icon’s efforts to share our expertise in clean label sugar reduction directly with our customers."

For more information, please email sales@iconfoods.com, call 310-455-9876 or visit iconfoods.com.