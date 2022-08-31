Company: Schwan's Company

Website: schwans.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99-$12.99

Product Snapshot: Schwan’s Company is launching Hearth & Fire craft-quality pizza—a first-of-its-kind pre-fired frozen pizza that delivers pizzeria-quality craftmanship right from the freezer—in select markets. The Hearth & Fire pizza line applies artisan principles and carefully curated ingredients to America’s favorite food.

Hearth & Fire begins with a minimum 20 hour-fermented dough (a process that took three years to perfect) before being flame-fired at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, adding crunch and char to the crust. Every pizza is then finished with a selection of artisan toppings.

The four varieties of Hearth & Fire pizzas include:

The Margherita. Made with mozzarella medallions, whole leaves of basil, traditional red sauce and a dash of olive oil.

The Pepperoni. A pizza topped with premium pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, spicy red sauce and parmesan herb sprinkle.

The Bianca. This pizza has mozzarella medallions, shredded Fontina, sharp cheddar, goat cheese, asiago, a parmesan garlic cream sauce, and a pinch of oregano.

The Mushroom. This pizza is topped with gouda, portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted shiitake can cremini mushrooms, crumbled goat cheese, asiago, and a pinch of thyme.

The pizzas are packaged using a vacuum-sealed approach to ensure the craft quality is preserved from freezer to oven to table.

The Margherita and Blanca pizza will retail for $11.99, and Mushroom and Pepperoni will retail for $12.99. The pizzas will launch exclusively at select Kroger stores in seven markets—Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington state, and Oregon—and will expand nationally in 2023. Consumers in select markets (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) will soon be able to purchase the product through Schwan's website and have it delivered straight to their doors, as well.