Donatos, the fast casual pizza franchise, is expanding its presence by planning dozens of locations in the Atlanta metro area. The announcement comes at a time when Donatos is set to open two locations this fall in Toco Hills and Avondale Estates that will be owned and operated by franchise partner Oliver Restaurant Group LLC.

“Atlanta is a great place to share our premium pizza made by franchise partners looking for a great investment and aligning with a brand that is focused on strong connections in the local communities it serves,” said Jeff Baldwin, vice president of development & franchising for Donatos. “There is tremendous opportunity for success here as we know that our Edge to Edge abundantly topped pizzas will be well received by the local residents.”

The expansion plans in Atlanta come at a time when Donatos is continuing to grow its national footprint. Today, Donatos is served in over 425 locations across more than half of the US, including over 170 traditional Donatos restaurants, and its products are served in nine sports and entertainment venues and one REEF Kitchen. Additionally, Donatos continues to expand through its strategic partnership with Red Robin adding Donatos pizza to its menu. Today, that partnership includes 249 Red Robin locations with plans to scale to additional markets across the U.S. in 2023 and beyond.

For those with experience looking to bring a proven concept to their community, Donatos combines a simple and effective operating platform. Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Donatos restaurant ranges from $391,500 to $750,747. The average store is 2,000 square feet and employs roughly 30 primarily part-time associates. The average unit volume nationwide exceeds $1.29 million.

“Our brand is excited about this opportunity to make an impact in the Atlanta community starting with two locations and then continuing to grow,” said Kevin King, president of Donatos. “We can’t wait to put Our Promise to ‘serve the best pizza and make your day better’ into action.”

For more information about Donatos’ franchise opportunity, visit donatospizzafranchise.com.