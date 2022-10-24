Greetings from the new chief editor of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery. I have some big shoes to fill, although luckily my predecessor Doug Peckenpaugh, instead of moving on, has moved up to group publisher, so I will still benefit from his experience and expertise as I learn the ropes.

While I might be a recent arrival to this fine publication, I’m not exactly a stranger to the snack and bakery business. As a trade journalist, I’ve been covering various corners of the food field—production and processing, safety, packaging, and more—for decades. Heck, I started attending the National Confectioners Association’s annual Sweets and Snacks event before it was even called that (its previous moniker was All Candy Expo, for any industry trivia buffs).

In the coming months (and hopefully years) I will be reaching out to professionals across the snack food and wholesale bakery business to learn more. After all, I might be an experienced trade journalist, but you are the industry experts committed to furthering your company, attracting and delighting shoppers, and keeping abreast of the trends that impact your work on a daily basis. I’m excited to get to know you (and pick your brain, if you’re willing to let me).

I’ve always been impressed by the commitment and curiosity of those working in this field. While you care about your company’s bottom line, you also strive to connect with consumers and provide products that help makes your lives better, and that mission-driven approach is inspiring to a journalist like me. What’s more, in addition to be a writer, I’m a lifelong snacker keenly interested in your products—especially those in a few areas that fall into categories that are both emerging and evergreen:

No sugar added: Dealing with a family history of Type 2 diabetes and a love of sugary treats, I scour the shelves for items that satisfy my sweet tooth while keeping those sugar grams down.

Counting calories: Even before the diabetes news, I have been trying to better manage my weight and keep a more active lifestyle.

Plant-based preferred: I share a Chicago condo with a veg head, so increasing the number of vegetarian and vegan items in my own snack and baked good arsenal makes things easier.

I’m honored to have been trusted with sharing the latest news with SF&WB readers. As I get deeper into the business, I would love to pick your brain about your company, concerns, and experiences. Please feel free to reach out to me at SpinnerJ@BNPMedia.com. I look forward to getting to know you—and this fun, fascinating field—better. SF&WB