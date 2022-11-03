To usher in the holidays, Blue Diamond announced the launch of two new limited-edition flavors: Blue Diamond Snickerdoodle Flavored Almonds and Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Flavored Almonds.

“If Blue Diamond had a holiday wish, it’s that everyone would make our Naughty and Nice list. We are jumping into the holiday fun and festivities with two flavors that perfectly encompass the seasonality and spirit of indulgence while retaining the nutrition benefits that almond lovers appreciate,” said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond.

The flavors include:

Blue Diamond Snickerdoodle Flavored Almonds deliver a festive twist with a sweet cinnamon sugar seasoning. (MSRP: $4.19)

Winter's favorite beverage inspires Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Flavored Almonds with a chocolatey flavor and hint of peppermint. (MSRP: $4.19)

From now through December, the new flavors can be found at major retailers nationwide and Amazon.com. For more information on existing and new products, visit BlueDiamond.com.