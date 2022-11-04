SusieCakes, the West Coast born-and-bred, award-winning bakery with locations also now in Texas, announces Founder and CEO, Susan “Susie” Sarich has been named in the prestigious Forbes 50 Over 50 List.

This second annual list celebrates and recognizes that success has no age limit and consists of 200 women entrepreneurs, investors, creators, and more, spread across four categories. Sarich is one of the 50 women included in the Lifestyle category alongside star-studded entrepreneurs such as Tory Burch, Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner, and Dolly Parton.

In 2006, at the age of 36, Sarich opened the first SusieCakes location in the tony Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Creating the beloved brand was a direct result of the path she took after graduating from Cornell School of Hotel Administration and following a career in hospitality.

Sarich drew on her childhood experiences of baking alongside her grandmothers and then later seeing the need for a business that would offer less strenuous hours for working parents in the hospitality industry.

With more SusieCakes bakeries open than ever before, the company has also recently launched a national shipping program offering a few of their most popular cakes.

“Being named to this list is an incredible honor. To be recognized next to some of the many women I admire most in this country is truly surreal,” says Sarich.

Sarich has also received honors including EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the hospitality category in Greater Los Angeles, as well as the Junior League of Los Angeles Community Achievement Award. She is an alumna of Cornell University and Pi Beta Phi, sits on the board of the California Restaurant Association, and is an active member of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and the Junior League (AJLI).

For more information about Forbes 50 Over 50 list, visit forbes.com/50over50. For more information on SusieCakes, visit SusieCakes.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.