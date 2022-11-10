PeaTos has announced that four of its 100% plant-based offerings have passed the independent verification and testing process to become Project NON-GMO Certified: Crunchy Onion Rings, Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, Crunchy Fiery Curls, and Crunchy Pizza Rings. The four PeaTos varieties will now bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal, offering consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

“PeaTos continues to revolutionize the snacking category by offering the same great tasting classic snacks that Americans grew up on, but with plant-based nutrition and none of the junk,” says PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “Moms love PeaTos because they mimic old school snacks like Cheetos and Fun-yuns, but without all the scary ingredients. Now PeaTos is the world’s first NON-GMO Verified Junk Snack.”

PeaTos replaces a traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with no artificial ingredients, and now with no dairy.

PeaTos employs a proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant-based, vegan snack.

PeaTos is available at more than 7000 retail outlets, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B, and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles.