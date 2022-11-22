LOLA Snacks, a maker of probiotic bars, has signed a distribution deal with CA Fortune, a company behind a number of health food brands. The agreement comes at the same time the company launched a crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine, seeking to raise $1 million in funds to support the brand's nationwide expansion over the next year.

LOLA Snacks currently has products available across the U.S. in more than 3,000 doors across the natural and conventional grocery channels. Next on the horizon, the company aims to expand within convenience and food service channels, with the goal of growing to 15,000 points of distribution over the next 12 months.

"Our products are resonating with consumers, and we believe that this growth phase attests to that. We couldn't be more excited about the future of LOLA and the incredible partners we have chosen," says Mary Molina, LOLA Snacks founder and CEO.

Mary created LOLA Snacks to feed her family during a time when they were receiving food assistance. By utilizing innovative ingredients, such as spore-forming, gluten-free, and dairy-free probiotics, Mary created bars with stable ambient shelf life, featuring natural probiotics and prebiotics.

To support this next phase of growth, LOLA Snacks is seeking the opportunity for anyone that wants to invest to do so, to the brand chose to partner with StartEngine on a crowdfunding raise. To date, the regulation crowdfunding platform has helped more than 550 businesses raise capital.

LOLA Snacks seeks to offer products that enable consumers to improve their gut microbiome, boost immunity, and improve their energy while being delicious. The company’s bars are probiotic, gluten-free, and vegan.