Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) has announced the appointment of Tamsin Vine as chief human resources officer, taking effect today, December 1. Tamsin also becomes a member of Tate & Lyle’s executive committee.

Tamsin, who is based in the UK, will lead Tate & Lyle’s global HR team and continue to focus on evolving Tate & Lyle’s new culture, driving talent development, and creating a diverse and inclusive place to work.

Tamsin joined Tate & Lyle in November 2021 as vice president, HR, responsible for corporate functions, and organizational development and talent. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, she spent 12 years in global roles with Sodexo in Paris covering all aspects of people development, from recruitment through to learning and leadership development, performance, and talent management. She has also held senior positions at WorldPay and Vodafone.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle, said: “I am delighted that the strength of our HR team means we are able to promote an internal candidate to this key role. Tamsin has a proven track record of success, both inside and outside of Tate & Lyle, and we are delighted to welcome her to our executive team.”

Tamsin Vine, chief human resources officer, Tate & Lyle, said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead our outstanding global HR team and to continue to build a culture at Tate & Lyle where colleagues can thrive both personally and professionally, and truly live our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food.”

