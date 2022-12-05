Next year, interpack will once again offer the packaging and related process industry the largest international market overview. To ensure that visitors do not get lost in the 18 exhibition halls, interpack 2023 will feature an ideal hall concept based on the core target groups: food, beverage, confectionery and baked goods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, non-food, and industrial goods.

About 2,700 exhibitors from around the world will be in Düsseldorf, Germany, from May 4–10, 2023, to present cutting-edge technologies and packaging trends along the entire value chain, demonstrate opportunities for growth, and respond to the challenges of the industry.

Confectionery and baked goods

Visitors will find processes and machines for packaging confectionery and baked goods especially in Halls 1, 3, and 4 of interpack. Advice for packaging confectionery can be obtained here from Sollich, Aasted, Theegarten-Pactec, Chocotech, and Bühler as well as Winkler and Dünnebier, among others. The baking sector can look forward to companies such as Hebenstreit, Rheon Automatic Machinery, Colussi Ermes, Tonelli, TT Italy, and Reading Bakery System.

As in many other sectors, packaging of confectionery, baked goods, snacks, and cereals has experienced a lot of change in recent years. Sustainable solutions are a major topic. Machine manufacturers will be adapting their portfolio to mono-material packaging or new materials, for example. In addition, the focus is on digital technologies.

Food, beverage, non-food, and industrial goods

The food sector is among the top target groups of interpack visitors and this is reflected in the wide range of their presentation. In addition, in the saturated, high-income markets, consumer awareness, and behavior are changing towards sustainability, regional products, organic food, or fair trade, and this also relates to packaging. This, along with the current challenges in energy management and resource conservation, is causing transformation processes in the industry.

Starting in hall 5, the focus will be on the food sector and big names like Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller, Ulma Packaging, Weber Maschinenbau, and Fuji Machinery. In hall 6, Fawema, Coesia, Syntegon Technology, and Duravant will present their innovations in many application areas for processing and packaging.

Halls 11 to 14 will host exhibitors such as Omori Machinery, METTLER TOLEDO (hall 11), Extend Great International, Rovema, and Haver & Boecker (hall 12), KHS, Krones, Aetna Group, Sidel, and ProMach (hall 13) as well as Gerhard Schubert Verpackungsmaschinen, Ishida Europe Limited, Loesch-Hastamat, and tna solutions (hall 14). In hall 13, the focus will be on bottling and packaging solutions for the beverage sector.





Packaging materials and packaging

Of central importance for the industry will be halls 7 and 7a, 8a, 9, and 10. This is where about a third of all exhibitors with all the materials and finished packaging products will be located. This cross-user range of packaging, packaging materials and packaging aids is in itself the largest packaging trade show in the world. This also makes interpack unique. All packaging materials will be represented here and there will be many innovations on the subject of sustainability and resource conservation, for example in using new materials, sustainable raw materials or increasing the amount of recyclates used in packaging.

The exhibitors in this area are particularly numerous and international, including Sappi Europe, Sonoco, Mayr Melnhof Packaging, Berry Global, Schütz GmbH, the S.I.T. Group, and Seda International Packaging.

Labeling, marking, finishing

Informing, decorating, customizing: packaging carries information. Exhibitors in Halls 8a and 8b will show how this can be implemented for different products and requirements. Machines for labelling and marking technology will be presented by Bluhm Systeme, Langguth, Domino Printing Sciences, Videojet Technologies, Herma, and Possehl. This range will be completed by solutions from the packaging production and integrated packaging printing sector. This will include companies such as Starlinger, Totani, Fujifilm Europe, the Brückner Group, and HP Germany.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at interpack 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at (312) 781-5180 or by email at info@mdna.com.