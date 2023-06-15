The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, will feature an interactive Innovation Lab at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, being held July 16-19 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. IFT FIRST is a place where ingredient providers, business leaders, product developers, food scientists, innovators, and science of food professionals from around the world can discover the latest global trends, newest innovations, and cutting-edge solutions while making strategic connections to advance their business and careers.

One of many highlights at IFT FIRST will be the Innovation Lab. The Innovation Lab is an engaging, interactive experience focused on real-world product development scenarios that will challenge participants to think bigger and bolder by coming up with new food and beverage solutions aligned to real-world consumer personas. This experience will immerse attendees into the IFT FIRST theme ‘Innovation in a Time of Crisis: Can We Future-Proof the Food System?’ by taking them on a journey through the past, present, and future of some of the most pressing crises facing the world today. Scientific and technical research from sessions and posters will be showcased, providing hope and inspiration for what’s being done to advance the science of food and its application, and to spark new ideas. Participants will also have the opportunity to create a visual prototype of their solution in unique ways.

The Innovation Lab will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

“This unique food development platform will inspire and challenge attendees to truly think outside the box by collaborating with their peers and pressure-testing their ideas in a fun, interactive environment. IFT FIRST is truly a celebration of food science ingenuity, and perhaps no event better exemplifies that than the Innovation Lab,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean.

In addition to the Innovation Lab, FIRST registrants will have the opportunity to attend more than 100 educational sessions hosted by some of the top minds in the science of food, as well as visit the world’s largest business-to-business food innovation expo in North America with more than 850 exhibitors showcasing the latest in food ingredient, equipment, processing, technology, and packaging solutions.

IFT FIRST will also feature a Career Fair as well as a Startup Pavilion where as many as 100 food or food-related startups will have the chance to participate in a multi-stage rapid-pitch competition spanning three days. There are also multiple opportunities for high-value, international networking with science of food professionals. via peer-to-peer engagement meetings or the Professional Networking Event.

