CandyRific, LLC is expanding its candy fans line with Nickelodeon and has announced its new SpongeBob SquarePants candy fans. The fans will be available for customer orders in February and shipped in time for summer 2023.

Each SpongeBob SquarePants fan provides a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed and comes complete with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The suggested retail price is $5.99.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. All products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays, and are especially popular with collectors. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the U.S. and distributors in almost every major market in the world. CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest growing companies in the U.S. consecutively for eight years and was named one of Louisville’s Businesses of the Year for 2016. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call 502-893-3626. For more information, visit candyrific.com.