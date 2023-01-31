Moon Magic has released a vegan, no sugar added, low-calorie milk chocolate, with only 117 calories for the whole chocolate bar and 2g of total sugars (naturally occurring sugars in the oat milk used).

Unlike the majority of food innovations, Moon Magic's ingredient list is short: not relying on preservatives, chemicals, or a long list of ingredients. Moon Magic innovates alongside traditional purist chocolatiers to ensure the result is as close to traditional high-quality Swiss-style chocolate as possible, both with respect to ingredients and the chocolate-making techniques.

'The entire goal of this product line and brand is to change what has been 'too good to be true' in the past into a reality. Feeling guilty for consuming 'treats' is what I have set out to change - without sacrificing on taste, texture, and experience - and while never wavering from ingredient quality and quantity goals. The entire concept is for consumers to 'have it all' when it comes to chocolate confections. We aim to revolutionize the chocolate confections industry, worldwide,' said Shawn Brown, founder of Moon Magic.

"Moon Magic [is launching] with six unique flavors: a creamy classic milk chocolate, Cosmic Crunch (crisp puffed rice), Java Rock (crunchy coffee-flavored), Caramel in Retrograde (salted caramel), Tropic of Coconut (shredded coconut and quinoa), and Cherry's Comet (cherry-forward chocolate)," he says.

Moon Magic bars are also gluten-free, keto-friendly, and kosher. The line is available for purchase via its website at tastemoonmagic.com and on amazon.ca and Amazon.com. Each bar is 45 grams and a six-pack retails for $25.00.