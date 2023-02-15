Kinder Joy and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced they will be releasing Kinder Joy x NBA eggs. Suggested retail price varies by store, but the eggs can be found at Target for $1.99.

Designed to connect one generation of fans to the next, the new Kinder Joy line includes 12 NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and Toronto Raptors.

The Kinder Joy egg has one half featuring two layers of cream—one cocoa and one sweet milk-cream flavored—topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream and a surprise toy inside in the other half.

The NBA collection is now available nationwide.