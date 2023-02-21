Snickers, part of Mars, has announced that fan-favorite Snickers Rockin' Nut Road is returning to store shelves later this month.

Snickers Rockin' Nut Road is packed with roasted almonds and marshmallow-flavored nougat, paired with caramel, and covered in rich dark chocolate to create a variation on the classic Snickers recipe.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. Fans have shared their love for Snickers Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this flavor," said Martin Terwilliger, senior director of marketing, Mars Wrigley. "There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested. We are delighted to create moments of everyday happiness by bringing back Snickers Rockin' Nut Road."

Snickers Rockin' Nut Road will be available at retailers nationwide later this month and will be available in Single (1.41 ounces), Share Size (2.82 ounces), and Sharing Size Pack (7.70 ounces) sizes.