CandyRific has introduced candy novelty items featuring characters from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The hit movie from 1993 is now 30 years old and continues to delight fans of all ages.

Disney’s Jack Skellington and Sally character Light Up Talkers are available with 0.53 ounces of bone-shaped assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. Just press the button on the wand to see the lights flash on and off. The talkers play the fan favorite song from the movie, “What’s This.” The suggested retail price is $6.99.

Available in Disney’s Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie characters, these candy cases are approximately 4” tall and come complete with 0.35 ounces of bone shaped assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. There is also a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string. SRP: $3.99.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. CandyRific’s portfolio includes Warner Bros., Universal Brand Development, M&M’S, Skittles, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars brands. All products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays, and are especially popular with collectors. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call 502-893-362 or visit candyrific.com.