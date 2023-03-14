Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Poll: Best candy products of 2022

Readers will help us choose the best chocolate, non-chocolate products of 2022.

Poll: Best candy products of 2022
March 14, 2023
Print

Candy Industry shared hundreds of new product launches with its readers last year. Now, we’re inviting you to weigh in on which of those are most worthy of being named the best of the best. Please choose one item from each of the two categories: chocolate and non-chocolate candy.

Winners will be announced on our website. Voting on the products listed below will close March 22, 2023.


Fill out my online form.
KEYWORDS: polls

subscribe to sfwb

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • August 16, 2022

    2022 State of the Industry: Snack and Bakery

    On Demand Speakers will address “big picture” issues like workforce development, the supply chain, and cost increases, while offering a deep dive into consumer purchase behavior across top snack and bakery product categories.
View AllSubmit An Event

Get our new eMagazine delivered to your inbox every month.

Stay in the know on the latest snack and bakery industry trends.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!