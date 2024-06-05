This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Chips Ahoy!, Totino’s, IHOP, Hardee’s, Oreo, and more.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

Earlier this year, General Mills' Reese's Puffs cereal teamed up with Dragon Ball Z to create a collection of seven limited-edition cereal boxes in celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary. Now, Reese's Puffs and Dragon Ball Z have dropped a brand-new cereal, Reese's Puffs x Dragon Ball Z limited-edition cereal box, on shop.reesespuffs.world, featuring the legendary Super Saiyan Goku.

Photo courtesy of General Mills





The launch of Hippeas product in support of the new Illumination film, Despicable Me 4 (in theaters July 3), will be available in limited-edition packs of Hippeas Chickpea Puffs and Veggie Straws in a variety of flavors and sizes. Hippeas limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available at Hippeas.com and Amazon.com as well as nationwide in-store in club, mass, drug, and conventional retailers from this month through August.

Photo courtesy of Hippeas

Chips Ahoy! is launching its first-ever, certified gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. The Chips Ahoy! Gluten-Free cookie is a new permanent addition to the brand’s lineup. To capture the experience of enjoying Chips Ahoy! cookies, the team tested more than 40 recipes over 3,000 hours before landing on a product that would delight cookie fans and the gluten-free community.

Photo courtesy of Mondelēz International

After years of calls and petitions, General Mills' Totino’s brand is entering the frozen breakfast aisle with the launch of Breakfast Snack Bites. Available in three flavors, the new Snack Bites are ready in just two minutes. Flavors include Pork Shoulder Bacon & Cheese Scramble, Sausage & Cheese Scramble, and Cheesy Chorizo Scramble.

Photo courtesy of General Mills





Just in time for summer, Fritos is bringing back one of fans’ most requested flavors: Fritos Classic Ranch. The tangy, savory, and creamy buttermilk-tasting corn chips will be available for a limited time only, and this time, in packaging inspired by another iconic ranch: “Yellowstone.”

Photo courtesy of Frito-Lay

IHOP announced the introduction of its new menu inspired by the new movie IF, in theatres May 17. The menu includes limited-time offers full of colorful food and beverage options for the whole family to enjoy, such as Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancakes and Dazzleberry Jr. Combo, Lewis’ Cinn-A-Bear Stack, MagnIFicent French Toast Sandwich, and a Coney Island Pizza Omelette.

Photo courtesy of IHOP

Hardee's announced the addition of a new seasonal Blueberry Biscuit to the menu, available through September 2, during breakfast hours only, while supplies last. The biscuits are loaded with blueberry flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing.

Photo courtesy of Hardee’s





Mondelēz's Oreo brand, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, has announced the release of Special Edition Star Wars Oreo Cookies. The two iterations of the Star Wars Oreo Cookie Packs are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single color creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force. The twist: fans won't know what side they're on until they open it.

Photo courtesy of Mondelēz International





Pringles are popping out of the can and into the bag for a new way to consume the crisps; the Kellanova brand is introducing its first puffed offering with Pringles Mingles. The snacks are crispy on the outside, light and airy on the inside, reportedly delivering a melt-in-your-mouth tasting experience. Each bite-size puff mingles two Pringles flavors and features a bowtie-style shape inspired by Mr. P’s signature look.

Photo courtesy of Kellanova





LesserEvil announced the launch of its newest product, Moonions. The onion ring-shaped, crunchy bites merge onion flavors, avocado oil, and sea salt. Moonions will be available D2C and at Sprouts locations nationwide, with greater retail availability to follow in the coming months. Available in two flavor varieties, Hyperspace Hot Onion and Intergalactic Onion, Moonions are made from organic whole-grain yellow corn and clean avocado oil that feature flavors of real onion and garlic.

Photo courtesy of LesserEvil