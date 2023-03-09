In 2023 Yowie, the surprise-inside confectionary company will unveil its eighth series, Baby Animals. The series comes pre-approved by fans who voted it the most-requested theme. This newest collection is designed to shed light on young, vulnerable, endangered wildlife, while demonstrating the fascinating differences between the baby and adult stages of many different species.

“I’m exceptionally happy to launch this fan-requested series,” says Cynthia Thayer, chief marketing officer, Yowie. “We asked our fans in the U.S. and Australia what types of endangered animals they most wanted to collect and learn about and their answer was loud and clear, so this newest series features endangered baby animals from all over the globe."

The 18-animal series will include the Iberian Lynx Kitten, the Long-tailed Chinchilla Kit, the Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling, a Giraffe Calf, and a Harp Seal Pup among several other adorable endangered and vulnerable baby animals from around the world. The series is available to retail buyers and brokers now and will begin to appear in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States around Easter, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson’s, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey’s, Circle K, and many more.

Yowie Baby Animals series is available to order in 12-count counter display units (9.0” x 6.8” x 3.1”). Six counter display units per case for a total of 72 units per case.

As always, the endangered animal collectibles come with a leaflet containing facts about the animal wrapped inside Yowie’s sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified chocolate containing no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, nuts, or artificial colors and flavors.

Each of the new baby animals will be under the care of one of the six Yowie characters (Rumble, Squish, Crag, Boof, Nap, and Ditty). Each Yowie character is the guardian of a different natural habitat including waterways, deserts, and treetops. The characters are also the stars of various activities and games on YowieWorld.com. From arts and crafts to coloring sheets to lunchbox trivia, Yowie is a one-stop shop for educational and fun activities that will keep the kids entertained all year long.

Explore more of the wonderful world of Yowie on Facebook or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram and TikTok.