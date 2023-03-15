Mode Chocolate, a woman-founded brand run by Crystal Braganza, contains 94% less sugar than traditional chocolate bars and is made with 5–6 natural ingredients that consumers can pronounce.

Its products include:

Dark Chocolate - Only 1 gram of sugar.

Ingredients: cocoa mass, chicory root, cocoa butter, vanilla, and monk fruit.

Offered in packs of five, ten,, and 20 bars, with 130 calories per bar.

Ingredients: cocoa mass, chicory root, cocoa butter, vanilla, monk fruit, and whole milk powder.

Offered in packs of five, ten, and 20 bars, with 145 calories per bar.

The bars are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and keto-friendly.