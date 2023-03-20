Dove Chocolate, part of the Mars family of brands, announced a new addition to its portfolio: Dove Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel Promises. The new innovation is filled with a rich Molten Lava-flavored caramel center, cloaked in milk chocolate.

Dove Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel Promises, inspired by the classic and decadent Molten Lava cake, bring a multi-texture experience to fans. They can be enjoyed as a dessert at home or as an on-the-go treating moment.

"We hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness with our newest innovation, Dove Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel Promises," said Martin Terwilliger, senior director, Mars. "We're consistently looking for new ways to deliver new, exciting experiences to our fans through our flavor innovations, and this new dessert-inspired Promise is one that will surely be a fan favorite."

Dove Molten Lava Caramel Promises join the brand's permanent portfolio of Dove Chocolate Promises with varieties including: Dove Promises Dark Chocolate & Almond, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Mint Swirl, and Dove Large Promises Milk Chocolate & Caramel, and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Dove's Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel Promises are available now at retailers nationwide in a stand-up pouch (7.61-oz.).

For more information about Dove Chocolate, visit DoveChocolate.com.