During the heyday of snacks, Gushers and Fruit by the Foot were launched as one-of-a-kind, made-to-stand-out snacks. Fully aware that the brands have been in consumers’ lives for decades, General Mills is evolving its approach to reflect each brand’s personality, purpose, and emotional benefit for teens.

To create an immersive brand experience, with the ability to connect meaningfully with teen consumers across a variety of touchpoints, General Mills is partnering with internet personality and TikTok creator Emily Zugay (who went viral for redesigning iconic brand logos). Emily didn’t hold back as she shared her design recommendations for the brands and even redesigned the old logos. In true Emily fashion, she will reveal the actual logos on her TikTok channel today, Thursday, April 27.

To celebrate the launch, consumers will have a chance to win an exclusive co-branded bucket hat from Emily and Gushers. Users can enter for a chance to win on Emily’s TikTok channel from April 27 at 10 a.m. CST through April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Products with the new logos will be rolling onto shelves this August.

