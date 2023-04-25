New York cannabis brand Jaunty has launched a line of gummies, marking the brand's first foray into the THC edibles space.

Jaunty Gummies will be available in licensed dispensaries throughout the state before the end of April.

Jaunty Gummies are the second product to be released by umbrella company Naturae, which produces the brand’s products at a state-of-the-art facility in Hoosick Falls. The facility uses CO2-extracted cannabis oil. As a GMP-certified New York company working in cannabis and hemp extraction since 2017, Naturae is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state.

"We're excited to expand the Jaunty product portfolio by introducing great-tasting, quality-made cannabis gummies at reasonable prices that are comparable to those of mature recreational markets," said Naturae CEO Nicolas Guarino. "With Jaunty Gummies, we're continuing to utilize our longstanding extraction expertise, which enables us to deliver a massive value to consumers through edibles they can enjoy and incorporate into their wellness and relaxation routines."

Featuring 10 mg THC per serving, the gummy line includes Sour Watermelon, Sweet Peach and Snoozeberry, formulated for nighttime use and featuring a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBN.

Jaunty Gummies will be available in 10-piece, 100-mg packages for $24, as well as 20-mg, two-gummy pouches for $10. They’ll be sold at cannabis dispensaries including Housing Works Cannabis Co., Dazed, Smacked Village and Union Square Travel Agency in New York City, Upstate Canna Co. in Schenectady, and through Legacy Dispensary delivery services in Albany.