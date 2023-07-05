Raw Garden has moved into the edibles market with the launch of cannabis-infused gummies. The company is generally known for its cannabis flower and concentrates.

Featuring 5 mg THC per piece, the gummies are scored down the middle, making it easy to halve the dose, if desired. They’re made with fresh-frozen, single-source oil developed from cannabis that’s sustainably grown on Raw Garden’s farm.

The vegan gummies are made without artificial flavoring. Each 20-piece pouch comes with a mix of five flavors: Bing Cherry, Meyer Lemon, Watermelon, White Peach and Wild Strawberry. They’re packed in resealable, high-barrier packaging to maintain freshness.

Raw Garden Gummies are available at dispensaries across California.