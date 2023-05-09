Kraft Heinz's Velveeta brand has teamed up with Compartés Chocolatier, to create TruffVels, the first-ever chocolate cheese truffle. TruffVels brings the creamy Velveeta drip to the world of chocolate.

The Velveeta infused white chocolate shell-shaped truffle is made for those who go all in for the things they love. TruffVels consist of Compartés sweet white chocolate paired with creamy Velveeta for a unique sensation. The iconic custom shell-shape is made to mirror Velveeta Shells and Cheese and was created by infusing Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés award-winning chocolate.

“Two of life’s greatest pleasures are cheese and chocolate and we've already seen our pleasure seekers experiment with this combination across social media, so this collab was a no brainer,” said Kelsey Rice, senior brand communications manager for Velveeta. “As a brand that’s all about making outrageous pleasure a way of life, we decided to bring these two flavors together to create the most outrageously elevated version of a cheesy, chocolatey recipe for our fans to enjoy.”

Starting May 9, the five-pack of Velveeta x Compartés TruffVels are available for $24.95 on Compartes.com, while supplies last.

"This exciting and unique collaboration is delicious, decadent, delightful, and unexpected, said Jonathan Grahm, Compartés CEO and lead chocolatier. “I love the idea of pushing the boundaries of chocolate making and creating a unique product unlike anything that's ever been done before. With TruffVels mixing two of life's greatest pleasures, chocolate, and cheese, we can all live the good 'La Dolce Velveeta' life this summer."

