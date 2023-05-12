The Sweets & Snacks Expo, an industry event taking place in Chicago May 22–25, packs a lot into a few days. Between the delicious exhibits, info-packed education, and other features, it’s a lot to take in, especially if this is your first time attending.

Carly Schildhaus, senior manager of public affairs and spokesperson for show organizer National Confectioners Association, recently spoke with Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery Chief Editor Jenni Spinner, offering tips, tricks, and must-see highlights.

View the video above or by clicking here.