Over 40 countries have already confirmed their participation at the leading sweets and snacks trade conference in the Middle East region, ISM Middle East, which will take place November 7–9 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

As per recent market studies, the UAE is the country with the highest per capita consumption and sales of confectionery worldwide.

ISM Middle East (formerly known as Yummex) will be held alongside three other food industry shows such as Gulfood Manufacturing, Private Label & Licensing Show and the Specialty Food Festival which will be held in adjunct halls.

Last year’s event set a new record, combining 332 exhibitors from 42 countries with 11,400 attendees from 111 countries. The largest visitor numbers came from UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, and Kuwait and attracted buyers from hospitality, foodservice, retail, and trade

The show’s main product segments consist of chocolate products, confectionery, fine baked products, snack foods, ice cream, frozen confectionery, and raw pastes.

North American exhibitors will have the unique opportunity to showcase their lines in a combined US/Canadian Group exhibit offered by the North American contact office for this event.

ISM ME regularly provides a highly international platform with group exhibits from Brazil, Canada, Germany, Greece, France, Great Britain, Mexico, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United States, and the Netherlands.