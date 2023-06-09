YumEarth, the allergen-friendly candy brand, has officially launched a new product in its Ultimate Line of sweet treats: Organic Ginger Lemon Chews.

Consumers can enjoy the flavor of ginger with a hint of lemon, individually wrapped for a sweet treat anytime. Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, these chews are free of the top 9 allergens, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial dyes. The Ginger Lemon Chews are organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan.

“We proudly introduced the YumEarth Ultimate line last year, inspired by the functional food trend. We started the line with Anti-oxidant and Elderberry lollipops and recently added Ginger Lemon Chews. We understand the vital role of gut health in overall well-being, and infusing our candies with these great ingredients makes them even more appealing to our beloved customers," says Sasha Auguste, vice president of marketing, YumEarth.