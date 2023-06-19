During its 30th anniversary year, Bell Flavors & Fragrances is reorganizing its management team. Holger Wetzler has taken over the role as managing director of the Leipzig-based company, as of May 1. As a business graduate with many years’ experience in the industry, he is now responsible for all business units and international locations of Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“With Holger Wetzler, we are gaining an experienced industry expert who understands the needs of our customers. Having been responsible for large parts of the value chain during his career, Holger knows all facets of the fragrance and flavor business and will position Bell to be even more successful and resilient in the future. His in-depth knowledge of our industry and his ability to develop and implement innovative strategies make him an ideal choice for the position of managing director,” says President Raymond Heinz.

Holger Wetzler has most recently held management positions at renowned companies in the industry. He brings more than two decades of sales and marketing experience in the fragrance and flavors industry as well as various consumer goods companies. In close cooperation with the existing management team, Wetzler will continue to build on Bell’s long-standing success story. Raymond Heinz, who founded Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH in Leipzig in 1993 and has successfully managed the company ever since, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition.