Ferrero's Kinder Bueno brand is kicking off the busy road trip season with the return of "Summer Gets Bueno," an annual program that helps travelers transform an ordinary road trip into an extraordinary journey. Building on the success of last year's program, "Summer Gets Bueno" helps people get to where they need to go and savor their trips by taking a crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno along for the ride.

At this year's Kinder Bueno "Summer Gets Bueno: Savor the Journey" rest stop takeover in Connecticut, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind white glove experience that makes pumping gas feel anything but ordinary. Participating fans also have the chance to receive a gift card with up to $25 worth of free gas (while supplies last), free Kinder Bueno and limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate bars, plus a slew of fun road trip necessities. Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, consumers can stop by 211 Post Road in Darien, Connecticut on Thursday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET and Friday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, while supplies last.

"According to a survey by the National Confectioners Association, 94% of people headed on a road trip this summer will bring chocolate and candy with them. We also know that rising airline costs mean more travelers are choosing road trips over flying this summer. Back by popular demand, the 'Summer Gets Bueno' program gives travelers a special trip experience that they can savor, thanks to crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno chocolate," said Shalini Stansberry, vice president of marketing, Kinder Snacking.

Travelers will also have the chance to receive $1.00 off their purchase of a pack of Kinder Bueno or Kinder Bueno White Chocolate bars during both days at six other locations in Connecticut. The locations include:

464 N Main St, Danbury, CT 06811

419 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810

818 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804

831 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410

460 Oakland St, Manchester, CT 06042

263 Roosevelt Dr, Derby, CT 06418

In addition to the "Summer Gets Bueno" rest stop takeover, Kinder Bueno is hosting a nationwide #SavorYourSummerSelfieContest now through August 13, where consumers can enter for a chance to win a one-week road trip experience in a custom RV, plus hundreds of other summer prizes. Entrants who are 21 years of age or older with a valid Instagram account and/or Twitter account and valid U.S. driver's license can participate through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 13. For more information on the sweepstakes rules, visit summergetsbueno.com.

