California-based B2B e-marketplace Ingredients Online has announced a formal agreement with Tata Chemicals Limited, for its nutritional solutions business, Tata NQ.

Starting immediately, supply-chain members looking for the best bulk and wholesale deals can easily stock up on Tata NQ’s flagship product, Fossence, via instant checkout on Ingredients Online.

Tata NQ specializes in developing and manufacturing ingredients and formulations capable of enhancing food products' nutritiousness and health benefits. Among the company’s key areas of emphasis are gut and digestive health (prebiotics), sugar reduction, and fiber addition.

Tata NQ’s flagship product, Fossence, is a versatile prebiotic dietary fiber manufactured via nature inspired fermentation route. It can play a key role in reducing sugar consumption, thanks to its clean natural sweetness. Fossence is water-soluble and clinically studied for its positive impact on the gut microbiota, with potential benefits including improved immune response, improved nutrient absorption, lipid transport, and digestive and bowel health.

“We couldn’t be happier about this partnership," says Sherry Wang, Ingredients Online’s CEO. "Our objective is to keep adding value for our customers by assembling the best makers of premium ingredients from around the world. Our Indian partner, Tata NQ, most definitely deserves that designation. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with their professionalism and inspiring vision of excellence. I believe the quality of Tata NQ’s product will speak for itself. Welcome aboard!”

“We are elated at this partnership, which will lead to a wider reach for our product, Fossence, in the international food and beverage market," says Gaurav Poddar, head of marketing, Tata Chemicals, head of marketing. "

"Fossence is a clinically-studied prebiotic developed by a multidisciplinary team of scientists who worked relentlessly on microbiome science and (precision) fermentation technology. Fossence promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is associated with improvements in essential health aspects such as digestion, bowel movement, micronutrient absorption, immunity, and weight management. In order to cater to international markets, our prebiotics and formulations business, Tata NQ, continually leverages innovation to develop specialized, nature-inspired, and science-backed ingredients and formulations for both human and animal nutrition. With this collaboration, we eagerly anticipate offering healthier ingredients to the F&B market, and we are confident that with this partnership our product will become more accessible to international customers," he finishes.