Jake's Sweet Shoppe has announced the opening of its first franchise location in Chandler, Arizona. The dessert restaurant is best known for its trademarked Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco that won IAAPA's Dessert of the Year award when it launched in 2019. The restaurant was initially created inside of the Jake's Unlimited FEC in Mesa, AZ, but is now being offered as a standalone franchise across the nation.

Located at 58 W Buffalo St., Chandler, AZ 85225, the store will open its doors in September. Customers can expect to find a variety of treats including ice cream cakes, cookies, candy, homemade ice cream, and of course the Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco. Jake's Sweet Shoppe churns its own brand of ice cream in each location and also has its own line of branded craft sodas. The restaurant will be located in the historic downtown Chandler district, which is an appropriate fit for a concept that is self-described as a 1950s soda shop meets Willy Wonka.

"We're thrilled to bring Jake's Sweet Shoppe to Chandler," said President Bryan Maxwell. "We know that there's a real demand for high-quality, over-the-top treats in the area, and we're excited to be able to provide them to our customers, including one-of-a-kind dessert experiences, our signature homemade ice cream, and the world-famous Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco, all in a fun and colorful atmosphere."

In keeping with its heritage of being created in a family entertainment center, the store will feature an interactive and fun environment with prize machines and video games included. The store will also offer delivery in the coming months.

"We're dedicated to providing exceptional experiences, and we want every customer to leave with a smile on their face," said Maxwell. "We're excited to be a part of the Chandler community and look forward to serving our customers for years to come."

Jake's Sweet Shoppe has been serving the Arizona community since 2021, and this new franchise location will be a one-of-a-kind addition to the Chandler and surrounding communities. For more information, visit the Jake's Sweet Shoppe website at JakesSweetShoppe.com.