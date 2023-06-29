The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Warren Buffett, a billionaire, has many investments. However, his favorite is in See's Candies, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Although See's Candies represents less than 0.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings, Buffett has nothing but praises for the company, calling it "the prototype of a dream business," and he always keeps a box of See's peanut brittle to pass around during shareholder meetings.

See's was founded in 1921 by a mother and son team, and it maintained its commitment to quality even during the Great Depression and World War II. When inventory would run out daily, it would close the store, rather than changing up its ingredients.

By the 1970's, the current owners of See's were looking to get out of the business, and Buffett made an offer to them, in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1972, he purchased the company for $25 million, a very generous offer: more than six times its earnings and three times its value. It was Buffett's largest purchase at the time.

The candy company's growth allowed Berkshire Hathaway to invest in other businesses.

