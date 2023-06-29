World Cocoa Foundation partner Alisos has released its Cocoa, Forests, & Peace Initiative 2018-2022 Report.

The initiative has contributed to significant advances in cocoa sustainability at regional and national levels within Colombia. Learn more about the progress that has been made and the initiative's future goals here.

Per Alisos:

"Colombia faces the challenge of halting deforestation, promoting the protection and restoration of forests throughout the national territory, as well as promoting peace building in the regions that have been most affected by the conflict. The productive sector is an ally in this purpose. Alisos currently holds the technical secretariat of the Cocoa, Forests, & Peace Initiative supported by The World Cocoa Foundation, The Food and Land Use Coalition, and the Tropical Forest Alliance.

Almost 90% of the cocoa industry in Colombia is part of the initiative, led by the Government of Colombia, through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, together with the National Federation of Cocoa Growers, Luker Chocolate, the National Chocolate Company, The World Resources Institute, IDH-The Sustainable Trade Initiative, The Swiss Embassy in Colombia, Mariana Cocoa Export, The Nature Conservancy, Lök, Climate focus, the alliance Biodiversity International and Ciat, WWF, Rainforest Alliance, Red Cacaotera, Fundación Etnollano, WCS, and Chuculat.

View the full report here.