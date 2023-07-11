Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SuanNutra, the nutraceutical division of Suanfarma, has introduced a new twist on its Eternalyoung anti-aging botanical blend. The company is incorporating a vegan, fruit-flavored gummy into the brand’s mix of four plant-based ingredients to elevate the experience of this skin care solution. Eternalyoung is the result of extensive research and contains several natural polyphenolic compounds that work synergistically to help provide anti-aging benefits for the skin.

“We tested our anti-aging formula in plant-based gummies that deliver a fun and flavorful experience instead of the routine supplements typically encountered,” explains Miguel Poza, director of SuanNutra, the nutraceuticals division of Suanfarma. “Gummies delight consumers’ taste buds, but we wanted to take it to the next level—a plant-based vegan level—and developed a pectin-based formulation that maintains the excellent texture and consistency characteristic of gelatin gummies.” The company created the prototype with two different finishes to prevent the gummies from sticking: a wax coating and a powder coating.

“We’re offering this proof of concept as a way to support our customers in their formulations and to provide them with ideas and related data to help them accelerate product development,” continues Poza. “Our focus, however, is on the Eternalyoung solution; this initiative demonstrates our extensive knowledge and reinforces our unmatched customer support.”

The beauty-from-within formula contains pomegranate (Punica granatum), sweet orange (Citrus reticulata), desert “ginseng” (Cistanche deserticola), and gotu kola (Centella asiatica). The combination renders an holistic, inside-out approach to promoting better skin moisturization, radiance, and elasticity. Particularly crafted through extensive research, Eternalyoung boasts a harmonious fusion of powerful polyphenols, carefully selected for their synergistic effects on skin rejuvenation.

In vitro studies, as well as a recent clinical trial, have endorsed the cosmeceutical blend’s remarkable capacity to enhance skin barrier function, stimulate regeneration, and effectively slow down the rate of telomere shortening. Telomeres are crucial DNA sequences that shield chromosomes, and their decline with age is believed to be the fundamental cause of the physical effects of aging.

“We are attuned to the phenomenon of ‘pill fatigue’ and the expressed desire from consumers for more enticing supplement options,” expresses Maria Ángeles Gutiérrez Montero, head of market development of SuanNutra. “As a direct response, we incorporated our signature beauty formula into a delicious gummy matrix, infusing a touch of indulgence into the daily beauty and wellness regimen.”

Two vegan pectin-based gummies provide the daily recommended 225mg dose of Eternalyoung. The fruit-flavored chewy treat marks Monteloeder’s exploration into new delivery systems for the beauty-from-within arena. “The gummy format has rapidly gained traction in the natural supplement industry, and likewise in the beauty-from-within sector, due to its appealing, fun and convenient nature,” enthuses Poza. “Such new delivery systems for our innovative cosmeceuticals makes them more appealing to consumers seeking to take care of their skin health in a pleasant, easy, and enjoyable way.”

According to data from Innova Market Insights, the beauty-from-within category is experiencing substantial global growth, with Asia leading the way and accounting for 35% of launches in 2021, surpassing Europe (24%) and North America (14.5%). As an alternative to the traditional pill format, gummy supplements are the fastest growing format in the skin-health category, with an average increase of +54% in supplement launches tracked with a gummy format (Global, CAGR 2017–2022).